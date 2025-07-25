Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 46,399 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,399 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of CDW worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CDW by 100.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.83 on Friday. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $237.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

