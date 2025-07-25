Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,949 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $96.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

