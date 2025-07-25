Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 16,223 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 678,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,153,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419,930 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

