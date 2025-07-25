Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,193.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $118.07 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

