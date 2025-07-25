Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $13 Million in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total value of $3,318,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,771,906.40. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total value of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,731 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,733 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC stock opened at $513.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 17.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $590.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

