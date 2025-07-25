Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,132,262,000 after buying an additional 529,294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,168,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after acquiring an additional 632,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

