Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,918 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.77 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

