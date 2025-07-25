Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,135 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 292.6% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 143,581 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $85.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

