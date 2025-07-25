Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.