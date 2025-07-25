Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $591,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,357.94. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

