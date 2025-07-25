Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after buying an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.7%

PHM opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.