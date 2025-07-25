Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,388 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

