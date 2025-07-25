Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

