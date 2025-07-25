Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ostrum Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $349.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

