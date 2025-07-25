Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,528 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,893 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Amundi increased its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

