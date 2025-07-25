PFG Advisors Buys 302 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

