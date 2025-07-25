Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

PR stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

