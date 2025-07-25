NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Smith Salley Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,851,566.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

