Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67.

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total value of $333,428.81.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total value of $328,506.97.

On Monday, May 19th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total value of $324,805.25.

On Thursday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $1,724,226.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $714.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $691.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $828.00 price target (up from $807.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

