Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6%

SFM opened at $164.40 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

