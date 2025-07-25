iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.