Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $3,429,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 631,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,564,976.80. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Carvana Stock Down 4.8%
Carvana stock opened at $326.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.