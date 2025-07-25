IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average of $285.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.