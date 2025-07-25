IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average of $285.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

