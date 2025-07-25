IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 416 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 863.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $309.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

