HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.