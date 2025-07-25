HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley upgraded STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8%

STE opened at $227.28 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

