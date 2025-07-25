Gregory C. Toczydlowski Sells 11,505 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $262.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.43 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $294,755,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

