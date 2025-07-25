Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 56,792 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.