DSG Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

