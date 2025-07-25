Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 148,772 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AES opened at $13.81 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

