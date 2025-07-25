Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.