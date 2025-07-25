Choreo LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

