Choreo LLC Sells 493 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $267.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

