Choreo LLC Purchases 6,354 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 132.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $10,144,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

