Choreo LLC Purchases 27,061 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,530 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at $97,122,238.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,557,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

