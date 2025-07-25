Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

