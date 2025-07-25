Choreo LLC Acquires 29,572 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 447.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.5%

Old Republic International stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.