CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after buying an additional 1,372,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $144,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $105,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CDW opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.