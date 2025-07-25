Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.