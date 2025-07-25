Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,506,000 after buying an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,644,000 after buying an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,721,000 after buying an additional 1,351,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This trade represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,181,759 shares of company stock worth $200,883,431 in the last quarter.

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $121.68 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.