Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services LLC

Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

AMZN stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

