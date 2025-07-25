Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DELL opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

