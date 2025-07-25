Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.82 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.59 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

