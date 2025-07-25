Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of HudBay Minerals worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Veritas raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 1.9%

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. HudBay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About HudBay Minerals



Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

