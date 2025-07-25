14,804 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.