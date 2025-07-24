Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,372 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

