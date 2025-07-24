Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,193.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,639.69.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

