Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

EXR opened at $151.22 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

