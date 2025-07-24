Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.62 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

