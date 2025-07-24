White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Up 24.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

